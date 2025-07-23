Russia’s cumulative gas production down 3.1% in 1H to 335 bcm — Rosstat

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. Russia’s cumulative production of gas (natural and associated petroleum gas) fell by 3.1% in January-June 2025 year-on-year to 335.3 bln cubic meters (bcm), the Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) reported.

In particular, natural gas production amounted to 284.5 bcm in the reporting period, down by 2.7% in annual terms. In June, output equaled 38.4 bcm, which is 12.7% lower than in May 2025, and 0.1% lower than in June 2024.

Associated petroleum gas output fell by 5.7% in the period to 50.8 bcm.

Liquefied natural gas (LNG) production totaled 16.5 mln tons in January-June, down by 5.1% compared with the same period in the previous year. In June, LNG production equaled 2.3 mln tons, which is 7.3% lower than in June 2024, and 19.9% lower than in May 2025.