Russian stocks close in the green on Wednesday

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market closed in the green on Wednesday as the ruble-denominated MOEX Index added 0.55% to 2,841.16 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index edged up by 0.09% to 1,140.92 points. The yuan exchange rate against the ruble rose slightly to 10.94 rubles.

BCS World of Investment expects the MOEX Index at 2,775-2,875 points on July 24. The dollar exchange rate is projected at 78-80 rubles, while the yuan is expected at the range of 10.85-11.05 rubles.

Freedom Finance Global projects the MOEX Index at 2,700-2,800 points on Thursday. The USD/RUB pair is expected at the 77-79 rubles range, the EUR/RUB pair is projected at the 91-92.5 rubles range, while the CNY/RUB pair is projected at the 10.9-11.3 rubles range on July 24.