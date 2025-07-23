Annual inflation in Russia slows to 9.17% on July 15-21 from 9.34% in previous week

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. Annual inflation in Russia slowed down to 9.17% from July 15 to 21 from 9.34% in the previous week, the Economic Development Ministry reported.

"During the week from July 15 to 21, 2025 the consumer market saw deflation as prices slipped by 0.05%. <…> As of July 21, annual inflation amounted to 9.17%," the ministry said.

Russia’s Economic Development Minister Maksim Reshetnikov said in the middle of June that inflation slowdown was lower than the ministry’s projected trajectory of 7.6%.