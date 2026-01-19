Russian authorities discussing gasoline export ban lifting

MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. Russian authorities are discussing an opportunity of lifting the ban on gasoline exports for producers since February 1 an industry source told TASS.

The temporary ban of gasoline exports is effective for all the market participants until the end of February 2026. The ban on diesel fuel exports covers nonproducers.

The Russian government said last week that the national fuel market monitoring system was created, which shows the price dynamics, fuel inventories and production capacities broken down by regions.