Deflation in Russia equals 0.05% on July 15-21 — Rosstat

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. Deflation in Russia equaled 0.05% from July 15 to 21, 2025, the Federal Statistics Service (Rosstat) reported.

In the previous week, from July 8 to 14, 2025, inflation equaled 0.02%.

Previously Rosstat registered weekly deflation at the beginning of last September as prices lost 0.02% from August 27 to September 2, 2024.

Consumer prices in Russia have grown by 0.76% since the beginning of July 2025, and by 4.56% year-to-date. In annual terms, inflation in Russia reached 9.19% as of July 21, 2025 (according to calculations based on average daily data for this and last year for similar dates).