Russian fishermen catch almost 2.8 mln tons of aquatic bioresources year-to-date

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. Russia’s catch of aquatic biological resources has reached almost 2.8 mln tons since the beginning of this year, the Federal Agency for Fishery (Rosrybolovstvo) told TASS.

"According to data of the sectoral monitoring system of the Federal Agency for Fishery, the catch of aquatic bioresources by all Russian users amounted to 2,795,900 tons," the agency said.

In particular, the catch totaled 2.138 mln tons in the Far Eastern basin, 209,500 tons in the Northern basin, 50,900 tons in the Western basin, 26,100 tons in the Azov-Black Sea basin, and 49,300 metric tons in the Volga-Caspian basin.

The Russian fleet caught 305,800 tons of aquatic bioresources in exclusive economic zones of foreign countries, convention areas and the open part of the World Ocean, which is 12.7% higher than in the same period last year.

Russia’s total catch of aquatic biological resources exceeded 4.9 mln tons in 2024. This year the catch is expected at 5 mln tons.