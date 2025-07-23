US oil inventories down 3.2 mln barrels over week — Department of Energy

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. Commercial oil reserves in the US decreased by 3.2 mln barrels over the week and amounted to 419 mln barrels as of July 18, 2025, the country's Department of Energy reported.

The current stock level is 9% below the five-year average typical for this time of the year, the department added.

As of 5:32 p.m. Moscow time (2:32 p.m. GMT) the price of September futures for Brent oil on London’s ICE was down by 0.66% at $68.22 per barrel while the price of futures for WTI oil with September delivery was down by 0.78% at $64.97 per barrel.