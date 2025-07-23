Bank of Russia notes growing demand for non-CIS migrants

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia notes the demand for workers from non-CIS countries is growing, the regulator said in its Regional Economy report for July.

"Toughening of migration laws for foreign employees in a number of regions made the workforce offer tighter. That is why plants more frequently hired specialists from other Russian regions and foreign specialists from non-CIS countries within the framework of allocated quotas," the Central Bank said.

According to the regulator, quotas for employees from Africa appeared in the Tambov Region, further to quotas for migrants from Southeast Asia. A cable manufacturer in the Oryol Region also plans to employ migrants from Africa.

"The staff from Siberia and southern regions, where the staff load is lower, were deputed to the Far Eastern Railroad to overcome the shortage of locomotive crew employees," the Central Bank said.