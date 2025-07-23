Russia’s steel output down 7.4% in June to 5.6 mln tons — WSA

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. Russia’s steel production fell by 7.4% in June 2025 year-on-year to 5.6 mln tons, the World Steel Association (WSA) reported. Steel production in January-June 2025 lost 5.6% to 34.8 mln tons.

China’s production reached 83.2 mln tons in June, down by 9.2%, while India’s output amounted to 13.6 mln tons, up by 13.3%, according to the report. Steel production in Japan decreased by 4.4% in the reporting period to 6.7 mln tons while output in the US added 4.6% to 6.9 mln tons.

Russia, Ukraine and other CIS countries produced 6.7 mln tons of steel this June, which is 8.8% lower than in the same period last year. In the first six months of 2025 those countries produced 41.6 mln tons of steel, down by 5.4%.

Steel production by countries of Asia and Oceania totaled 112.9 mln tons in June, down by 6.2%. EU countries produced 10.4 mln tons of steel, which is 8.2% lower than in the previous year.

Steel output by North American countries increased by 1.2% in June to 8.7 mln tons. Steel production by South American countries amounted to 3.5 mln tons in the period, up by 1.3%. Middle Eastern countries produced 4.3 mln tons of steel, which is 4.9% lower than in the same period last year.

Global steel production amounted to 151.4 mln tons last month, down by 5.8% year-on-year, according to the report.

The World Steel Association is one of the largest industry associations globally. Its member companies account for approximately 85% of the world's steel output.