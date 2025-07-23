Scientific expedition studies carbon dioxide fluxes in Barents Sea north

ARKHANGELSK, July 23. /TASS/. Scientists of the Arctic Floating University expedition study the marine carbonate system that determines biogeochemical processes, including carbon dioxide fluxes in the Barents Sea's northeast, which is important to understand the climate change impact on carbon dioxide absorption by the ocean, researcher at the Otto Schmidt Laboratory for Polar and Marine Research at the Arctic and Antarctic Research Institute Natalia Alekseeva told TASS.

"To estimate the CO2 flux, it is important to know the partial pressure in water and atmosphere. We have got a new probe to measure directly the partial pressure of carbon dioxide in water's surface layer and in the atmosphere. By using the gradient, and taking into account the wind speed, we will estimate the flow's direction and speed: whether it is directed from the atmosphere into the water or from the water into the atmosphere," she said.

The World Ocean plays a significant role in the carbon cycle by absorbing carbon dioxide (CO2) from the atmosphere, where the carbonate system acts as a "buffer" by regulating water's pH. When the ocean absorbs carbon dioxide, carbonic acid is formed - it breaks down into hydrogen ions, carbonates and bicarbonates. A higher concentration of hydrogen ions leads to an increase in the seawater acidity, that is, to the ocean's "acidification." At some point, the ocean may begin to "release" carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.

Carbon fluxes in the Arctic

The degree of studying the carbonate system and the carbon fluxes dynamics in the Barents Sea's northeastern area remains insufficient. Most research is focused on the marine ecosystem's general specifications, such as biological diversity and water's physical and chemical parameters. However, the carbonate balance issue, absorption and release of carbon dioxide, and their connection with climate change require a deeper analysis.

The ice cover and water temperature changes in the region's carbonate system and carbon dioxide fluxes require additional clarification. The Arctic Floating University's study will expand scientific understanding of the Barents Sea's carbonate system and carbon dioxide fluxes, and will contribute to understanding global climate change and its consequences for marine ecosystems.

"In fact, by using results of this research, we will be able in future to calculate carbon dioxide fluxes direction and velocity at the water-air interface," oceanographer at the Arctic and Antarctic Research Institute Anna Vesman told TASS.

Forests are known to be the "lungs of the planet," but the World Ocean absorbs more greenhouse gases than terrestrial plants. The World Ocean plays a key role in climate regulation by absorbing significant amounts of atmospheric carbon dioxide. This process mitigates the climate change effects, though leads to an increase in ocean acidity that may have a negative impact on marine life. Studying the carbonate system and CO2 fluxes in the Barents Sea's northeastern area is an important step to understanding these complex interactions.

"According to average estimates, everything still happens so that the ocean absorbed CO2. However, the carbon dioxide concentration in the atmosphere has increased significantly from 277 ppm (in the pre-industrial era) to 420 ppm (currently)," the expert continued. "It will be important to assess the buffer capacity, that is, how much CO2 the marine ecosystem can absorb without shifting the pH balance towards acidification."

The study's results will make a significant contribution to understanding the carbon cycle in Arctic waters and will help in developing strategies to mitigate the climate change effects.

The Professor Molchanov departed from Arkhangelsk on July 9, and the expedition will continue to August 1. The project's sponsors and partners are Russia's Ministry of Science and Higher Education, VTB Bank (the general sponsor), the Russian Geographical Society, the Norilsk Nickel Company, and the Floating University Coordination Center based at MIPT.