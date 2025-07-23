{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
ARCTIC TODAY

Scientific expedition studies carbon dioxide fluxes in Barents Sea north

The study's results will make a significant contribution to understanding the carbon cycle in Arctic waters and will help in developing strategies to mitigate the climate change effects

ARKHANGELSK, July 23. /TASS/. Scientists of the Arctic Floating University expedition study the marine carbonate system that determines biogeochemical processes, including carbon dioxide fluxes in the Barents Sea's northeast, which is important to understand the climate change impact on carbon dioxide absorption by the ocean, researcher at the Otto Schmidt Laboratory for Polar and Marine Research at the Arctic and Antarctic Research Institute Natalia Alekseeva told TASS.

"To estimate the CO2 flux, it is important to know the partial pressure in water and atmosphere. We have got a new probe to measure directly the partial pressure of carbon dioxide in water's surface layer and in the atmosphere. By using the gradient, and taking into account the wind speed, we will estimate the flow's direction and speed: whether it is directed from the atmosphere into the water or from the water into the atmosphere," she said.

The World Ocean plays a significant role in the carbon cycle by absorbing carbon dioxide (CO2) from the atmosphere, where the carbonate system acts as a "buffer" by regulating water's pH. When the ocean absorbs carbon dioxide, carbonic acid is formed - it breaks down into hydrogen ions, carbonates and bicarbonates. A higher concentration of hydrogen ions leads to an increase in the seawater acidity, that is, to the ocean's "acidification." At some point, the ocean may begin to "release" carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.

Carbon fluxes in the Arctic

The degree of studying the carbonate system and the carbon fluxes dynamics in the Barents Sea's northeastern area remains insufficient. Most research is focused on the marine ecosystem's general specifications, such as biological diversity and water's physical and chemical parameters. However, the carbonate balance issue, absorption and release of carbon dioxide, and their connection with climate change require a deeper analysis.

The ice cover and water temperature changes in the region's carbonate system and carbon dioxide fluxes require additional clarification. The Arctic Floating University's study will expand scientific understanding of the Barents Sea's carbonate system and carbon dioxide fluxes, and will contribute to understanding global climate change and its consequences for marine ecosystems.

"In fact, by using results of this research, we will be able in future to calculate carbon dioxide fluxes direction and velocity at the water-air interface," oceanographer at the Arctic and Antarctic Research Institute Anna Vesman told TASS.

Forests are known to be the "lungs of the planet," but the World Ocean absorbs more greenhouse gases than terrestrial plants. The World Ocean plays a key role in climate regulation by absorbing significant amounts of atmospheric carbon dioxide. This process mitigates the climate change effects, though leads to an increase in ocean acidity that may have a negative impact on marine life. Studying the carbonate system and CO2 fluxes in the Barents Sea's northeastern area is an important step to understanding these complex interactions.

"According to average estimates, everything still happens so that the ocean absorbed CO2. However, the carbon dioxide concentration in the atmosphere has increased significantly from 277 ppm (in the pre-industrial era) to 420 ppm (currently)," the expert continued. "It will be important to assess the buffer capacity, that is, how much CO2 the marine ecosystem can absorb without shifting the pH balance towards acidification."

The study's results will make a significant contribution to understanding the carbon cycle in Arctic waters and will help in developing strategies to mitigate the climate change effects.

The Professor Molchanov departed from Arkhangelsk on July 9, and the expedition will continue to August 1. The project's sponsors and partners are Russia's Ministry of Science and Higher Education, VTB Bank (the general sponsor), the Russian Geographical Society, the Norilsk Nickel Company, and the Floating University Coordination Center based at MIPT.

Experts begin work on Arctic's oldest house on Bell Island
The Arctic Floating University expedition's participants jointly with inspectors of the Russian Arctic National Park have unloaded building materials, the expedition's leader Alexander Saburov
More Ukrainian cities join protests against crackdown on anti-corruption agencies
Protesters in Kiev also demanded the resignation of Vladimir Zelenky’s office head Andrey Yermak
Zelensky is rejecting peace, Washington should not support Ukraine any longer — lawmaker
Marjorie Taylor Greene criticized Zelensky on many occasions before, and urged to stop US military assistance to the Kiev government
China’s response to US secondary sanctions could paralyze the American economy — Sachs
The expert recalled that following the initial hike in tariffs against China, Washington’s tariff policy was short-lived, as Beijing responded with a firm "no," threatening to cut off supplies of rare earth metals
British rocker Ozzy Osbourne dies at 76 — Sky News
Osbourne passed away just 16 days after playing a farewell concert in Birmingham
Russia-Ukraine summit pointless unless memorandums finalized — Kremlin
According to Dmitry Peskov, all the work necessary to finalize these memorandums is part of preparing for the meeting
EU-China summit to be complete failure — Politico
According to the media outlet, it is expected that the sides will not hold any substantive talks on economic issues but rather "swap completely incompatible opinions on the Russia-Ukraine war, and maybe a few notes on climate action"
UNESCO director-general’s response to ‘expected’ US withdrawal raises eyebrows — mission
Kirill Rynza expressed hope that a new UNESCO head, to be elected this October, "will pay all the effort to change the existing situation and will focus on humanitarian aspects"
Zelensky signs law stripping anti-corruption agencies of their independent status
The law that was passed by the national legislature earlier in the day by a majority of 263 votes
Steven Seagal steps down as CEO of Russian holding company — paper
The company declined to comment
South African parliament moves for no-confidence vote in President Ramaphosa
To pass the resolution, a simple majority is required
West warned Ukraine about risk of sanctions amid controversial law — The Spectator
Vladimir "Zelensky seems to have badly misread the room in terms of the impact on his backers in the West," said Owen Matthews, the gazettes's observer
Large share of US, European money embezzled in Ukraine — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov recalled that statements had been made in Washington where "doubts were expressed that every dollar allocated by Joe Biden's administration was used as intended"
Japanese premier Ishiba to resign after ruling party’s electoral defeat — newspaper
Formal announcement is expected until the end of August, The Mainichi reported
Russia condemns Italy’s 'cancel culture' enforcement — MFA on Gergiev’s cancelled show
Maria Zakharova commented on the cancellation of the participation of Valery Gergiev, People’s Artist of Russia, in an Italian music festival
American Express Bank liquidated in Russia
The Russian Central Bank canceled the banking license of American Express Bank on August 13, 2024
Fire at Moscow apartment block fully extinguished, 10 injured
Earlier reports said one person was killed and eight injured
Dutch court unfreezes Gazprom’s stake in venture with Wintershall
In May 2024, the court put a freeze on Gazprom’s assets under a claim filed by two Ukrainian companies
Scientists explain what prevents Atlantic waters from warming Barents Sea
In recent decades, the Atlantic currents' waters have got warmer, and thus they no longer have time to cool to low temperatures in the Barents Sea's western part
Security forces foil terrorist attack at oil refinery in southern Russia
The attack was planned by a foreign national acting on behalf of an international terrorist organization
75,000 passengers affected by flights cancellation — Russian Transport Ministry
517 flights were canceled, 169 airplanes were directed to alternate airfields
Mercenaries from Ireland, Japan, US, German serve in Ukrainian army — captive
Anatoly Styagailo, who served in the 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces, surrendered to Russia’s Battlegroup North after a Ukrainian FPV drone attacked him
IN BRIEF: What is known about overnight Ukrainian drone strike on Russian regions
Three people were injured in a drone strike on Novocherkassk and were taken to hospital, acting regional Governor Yury Slyusar said
Three US Patriot launchers presumably destroyed near Pokrovsk in DPR
The same strike also liquidated Western mercenaries who operated the missile systems
Russia in UN Security Council points to chronic non-fulfillment of peace agreements
"It is not enough to conclude agreements - it is necessary to ensure implementation," Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya emphasized
Iran ready to discuss concept of collective security in Middle East — president
In Masoud Pezeshkian words, Iran has seen unprecedented support from other countries of the region during its standoff with Israel
Russian Navy begins July Storm operative exercise
The exercise will involve over 150 warships and auxiliary vessels, 120 aircraft, 10 coastal defense missile systems, 950 pieces of military and special hardware, and over 15,000 servicemen
Japanese premier’s resignation inevitable after his party’s electoral defeat
Calls for Ishiba to resign are reportedly coming from within the LDP, the government, and regional party branches
Zelensky downplays number of fallen Ukrainian soldiers — media
According to the report, cemeteries throughout Ukraine are facing a shortage of space
BRICS countries above G7 by GDP volume — official
The ‘Great Seven’ is not great anymore, Maxim Oreshkin noted
Four Ukrainian aircraft briefly enter Romania’s airspace — defense ministry
The Ukrainian authorities confirmed that they "were taking measures to redeploy" aircraft from airfields in the west of the country
Russia’s grain exports this season may reach 53-55 mln tons
In the previous agricultural season, Russia exported approximately 53 mln tons of grain, including 44 mln tons of wheat
Kremlin expects no ‘magical breakthroughs’ at talks
Dmitry Peskov emphasized that Russia intended to continue pursuing its interests and to fulfill the tasks that had initially been set
Poland advises its nationals to leave Russia — foreign ministry
The ministry also warned Polish citizens who hold Russian passports that they are considered as Russian citizens in Russia, with all that it entails
US could decide on Ukraine talks progress before Trump’s 50-day deadline — spokeswoman
"If there's a genuine negotiation happening and it's in it's in motion, then things can change rapidly," US Department of State Spokeswoman Tammy Bruce noted
French MFA urges Kiev to reconsider law undermining anti-corruption agencies’ independence
Benjamin Haddad added that Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot had already raised the issue with his Ukrainian counterpart, Andrey Sibiga
European officials show arrogance at talks with China — expert
China will not be waiting for the European Union to come to its senses and realize its own interests, Zhang Weiwei, the director of China Institute at Fudan University stressed
Ukrainian delegation heads to Istanbul for talks with Russia — media
The outlet also reports that the third round of talks in Istanbul is scheduled to begin tonight, presumably at 7:00 p.m. Kiev time
More protests to erupt in Ukraine over Zelensky shutting down anti-corruption agencies
According to the report, rallies have been announced in Kiev, Dnepr, and Lvov for Wednesday
Iran to continue uranium enrichment in line with international law — president
"We totally reject [the idea] of having nuclear weapons," Masoud Pezeshkian added
French politician urges end to financial, military aid to Kiev regime amid protests
"Let’s not send a single euro, a single shell to this corrupt and aggressive Kiev regime that even its own citizens are condemning," the French politician said
Protests erupt in Ukraine over crackdown on anti-corruption agencies
Protests began earlier on Tuesday in Kiev and Lvov
Trump plays coy when asked about possible meeting with Putin during China visit
According to the earlier reports, a meeting of the leaders of three victorious countries - Russia, China and the United States - is possible at the September celebration
Trump should publicly concede US’ mistake for ending conflict in Ukraine — Sachs
That's the job of an American president to explain to the American people that the US has made a mistake, he said
FACTBOX: Russia's retaliatory sanctions against the EU since 2022
From 2022 to the present day, Moscow has officially imposed retaliatory sanctions against representatives of the European Union and European structures ten times
Withdrawal of two members in one year shows systemic crisis in UNESCO — mission
In May, Nicaragua announced its decision to quit the organization
Rada regrets diplomacy in Ukraine handled by non-professionals
Anna Skorokhod noted that Kiev was only calling for negotiations to avoid being seen as opposing a peaceful resolution
Russian troops pound Ukrainian military-industrial sites in overnight strike
According to the latest figures, Kiev loses 1,260 troops along engagement line over past day
Russia-Ukraine talks to kick off in Istanbul this evening — TASS source
Negotiations will begin upon arrival, the source said
Israel offers to release 125 life convicts in exchange for hostages — TV
The Israeli side also offered to release 1,100 Palestinians apprehended after the events of October 7, 2023, as part of the deal, Al Hadath reports
Rostec executive says maker of Abrams tanks copies Russian drone-protection barriers
According to Oleg Yevtushenko, Russian armored vehicles are best adapted to anti-tank threats and are capable of repelling multiple attacks from new weapons systems
Ukraine’s Mirage 2000 fighter jet crashes in Volyn Region — Ukrainian Air Force
"A Mirage 2000 fighter jet experienced a failure of aviation equipment while performing a flight mission, which the pilot reported to the head of flights," the Air Force said
Kiev residents rally against limiting corruption watchdog’s powers
"A 1,000-strong crowd gathered at the Franko Theater to say what they think about the liquidation of the bureau and prosecutor’s office," Ukrainian lawmaker Yaroslav Zheleznyak said
Trump decides to withdraw US from UNESCO — White House
White House Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly asserted that UNESCO had used its Executive Board to promote "anti-Israel and anti-Jewish actions," including "designating Jewish holy sites as 'Palestinian World Heritage' sites"
Moldovan police say oligarch Plahotniuc detained in Greece
Vladimir Plahotniuc is accused of taking Moldova’s judicial system under control via bribing and blackmail in 2016 and forming a government of pro-European parties, supported by the US and EU
Hungary will not reject Russian oil, gas — Szijjarto
The Hungarian minister noted that imports of energy resources by Europe from Russia had declined significantly over the last three years
Trump can't walk away from Ukraine conflict — Russian MP
According to Alexander Boroday, given that the US retains its superpower status under his leadership, America cannot step back from the most pressing global issue
Press review: West promises arms to Kiev before Moscow talks as Syrian Druze face threats
Top stories from the Russian press on Tueday, July 22nd
Alternative banking mechanisms function, Lavrov says
These mechanisms do not depend on those that want to make economic sanctions "the main tool of their foreign policy for the sake of keeping the hegemony in the world," the top Russian diplomat noted
Ukrainians revolting against ‘criminal’ military recruitment practices — source
In a bid to evade mobilization, Ukrainians opt to illegally cross the border with Belarus and surrender to Belarusian border guards
Russia regrets US decision to quit UNESCO — mission
"It can be said for sure that the US withdrawal from UNESCO will have both political and financial consequences," Russia’s acting Permanent Representative to UNESCO Kirill Rynza noted
Third round of Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul set for 7:00 p.m. on July 23 — TV
The information has yet to be confirmed officially
Berlin ready to send two Patriots to Kiev on condition of quick replacement — minister
Boris Pistorius said that the Bundeswehr should maintain its own operational capabilities and continue training soldiers on Patriot systems
Zelensky’s threats cannot force Hungary to back Ukraine’s EU bid — foreign minister
According to Peter Szijjarto, "Zelensky is extremely hostile towards Hungary and the Hungarian people, including Hungarians living in Transcarpathia"
China’s Foreign Ministry backs settling trade disputes between US, Japan
Guo Jiakun noted that Beijing supports efforts aimed at creating a favorable international business environment
US cannot withdraw from UNESCO without exiting from UN — Russian expert
According to Alexey Borisov, this move by the United States will mean "the reduction of cultural exchanges, opportunities to preserve historical heritage sites and cultural values, first of all in the US territory"
Trump set Ukraine on negotiation path with Russia after dashing Kiev's NATO hopes — NYT
According to the publication, Trump's 50-day deadline, when Moscow and Washington are supposed to agree on a settlement in Ukraine, reflects impatience rather than determination and is unlikely to reap any result
Trump calls on Justice Department to look into Obama over phony Russia collusion intel
During a conversation with reporters, the US leader was asked who the Justice Department should target as part of the investigation into Russia's alleged interference in the 2016 American elections
FACTBOX: What to know about search in office of Russia’s news outlet Baza
According to the lawyer, the events are linked to a case of abuse of office by police officers
Three wounded in nighttime drone attack on south Russia’s Rostov Region
Governor Yury Slyusar said that the wounded are receiving the required medical assistance
China showcases drone capabilities during border defense drills
The drills featured the use of OW5 laser weapons to neutralize UAV threats
No grounds for ‘Nuclear Five’ meeting at the moment — Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov noted that appropriate Russian agencies are closely monitoring all new developments in the nuclear sphere and formulating measures to guarantee security
Trump says he could soon travel to China
According to the US leader, he will make a decision whether to accept the invitation soon
Rejection of Russian energy resources poisoned German economy — expert
The German economy is in recession, which was not observed since 1948, Honorary Professor of Economics at the University of Bayreuth Thorsten Polleit noted
Russian troops start battles for Fyodorovka in Donetsk region — military expert
As a whole, Russian troops are moving in the western and southwestern directions towards the settlement of Rodinskoye
Ukraine’s Naftogaz says its gas infrastructure damaged in explosions
The company provided no exact data on the location of the affected facilities
Chiefs of Turkey’s diplomacy, intelligence, General Staff to take part in Ukraine talks
"Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will deliver opening remarks," the sources said
Kiev’s Mayor joins protesters against crackdown on anti-corruption agencies
In recent years, Kiev’s mayor has been conflicting with the Ukrainian authorities, especially with Vladimir Zelensky
Russian delegation en route to Istanbul ahead of upcoming talks with Ukraine — TASS source
The Russian delegation to the talks will be led by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, while Ukraine’s delegation will be headed by Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Rustem Umerov
Russia increases wine exports by 19% in 1H 2025
The top three importers of Russian wine by volume are China, Kazakhstan, and Turkey
Russia managed to soften shock from sanctions — IMF
Remaining capital controls effectively curtailed capital outflows and helped preserve buffers despite sanctions, the IMF said
Putin offers condolences over Supreme Court chief judge Podnosova's death
Irina Podnosova was appointed chairperson of the Russian Supreme Court on April 17, 2024
EU preparing for tough trade talks with China — FT
EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas said that the EU is concerned about Chinese industrial overcapacity
Peace memoranda to top agenda at Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul — Kremlin
Earlier, Dmitry Peskov said that Russia and Ukraine’s memoranda are "diametrically opposed," so the sides have much work to do
INTERVIEW: Russia makes tens of thousands of Prince Vandal FPV drones monthly — producer
According to Alexey Chadayev, General Director of the Ushkuinik Scientific and Production Center in Veliky Novgorod, the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed equipment worth $1.7 billion
Zelensky adds two members to Ukrainian delegation for talks with Moscow
Compared to the previous lineup, the delegation has expanded from 12 to 14 members and now includes, among others, a representative of the human rights commissioner
Penicillin intelligence complex helps strike back in seconds — Rostec
The source noted that Penicillin is a new generation complex that combines three types of information - seismic, thermal and visual
Erdogan says Netanyahu, Israeli military topped Hitler in barbarity
The Turkish president also called on the international community to respond to the mass deaths of Palestinians from starvation
US refused to prevent Ukraine conflict back in 2021, political scientist says
When Jeffrey Sachs asked Jake Sullivan if the open-door policy was also in effect for Russia and whether Moscow could establish a military foothold in the Western Hemisphere, the US national security advisor said that "NATO won’t enlarge" and "there won’t be a war"
Russia overtakes Germany in beer production, becomes top suds maker in Europe
Russia produced 90 mln hectoliters of beer in 2024
Press review: Moscow to prioritize its own interests in talks with Kiev as US quits UNESCO
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, July 23rd
Russian troops liberate Varachino community in Sumy Region over past day — top brass
The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,220 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline sectors over the past 24 hours
Iran, Russia, China meet in Tehran to discuss nuclear program
The meetings will continue "at various levels in the coming weeks"
No breakthrough negotiations expected in Istanbul — Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov noted that the Russian delegation had left for Istanbul, where the third round of Moscow-Kiev talks is scheduled for tonight
Nearly 2,000 people protesting against crackdown on anti-corruption agencies in Kiev
Earlier, similar protests rallies were held in Lvov, Dnepr, Odessa, Poltava, Ternopol, and Rovno
Russian troops liberate Novotoretskoye community in Donetsk region over past day
The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,180 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours
Ukrainian front crumbling in all directions, miracle hardly possible — Rada member
According to Anna Skorokhod, Kiev would not receive "any strong support from the US before the end of the summer"
Fleeing Latin American mercenaries eliminated in Dnepropetrovsk Region — defense source
Russian FPV drones struck the foreigners attempting to leave the territory of the Dnepropetrovsk Region on armored vehicles
Kiev’s Latin American mercenaries flee battlefield a day after deployment — defense source
The Latin American mercenaries fled the battlefield as Russian forces pounded Ukrainian army positions in precision strikes
Iran to strike Israel in case of another attack — president
"We are not seeking a war and expect the ceasefire to be permanent," Masoud Pezeshkian said
Israeli foreign minister arrives on visit to Ukraine — envoy in Kiev
Gideon Sa’ar’s visit to Ukraine had not been announced in advance
