Drone control specialists’ demand to be 35,000 by 2030 — minister

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. The human resources demand for drone control specialists will be about 35,000 people over the next five years, Russian Minister of Labor and Social Security Anton Kotyakov said.

"According to the HR forecast, the staff demand for drone control specialists will be about 35,000 people during the next five years. More than 7,500 specialists are to be recruited into the trade during the next five years - in other words, the number of professionals in this trade is required to be increased by one quarter. This is a very significant incremental growth rate, and this is exactly why the drone operator has become one of changeable nominations in the all-Russian Best in Trade competition," Kotyakov said, cited by the ministry’s press service.

"Unmanned aerial vehicles are finding increasingly greater use in different spheres, including agriculture, construction, geodesy, aviation, healthcare, and many others. This creates high demand for skilled specialists, making them sought-after in the labor market. This is a young sphere of activity, where competitive salaries and decent labor conditions can be expected," chairman of the board of experts for the Federal Stage of the competition Mikhail Krasnov said.