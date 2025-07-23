EU to impose 30% tariffs on 100 bln euro worth of goods from US in event of failed deal

NEW YORK, July 23. /TASS/. The European Union plans to impose 30% tariffs on US goods totally worth around 100 bln euro in the event of no deal between Brussels and Washington, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.

The EU’s retaliatory tariffs will come into force in August if the parties fail to reach a compromise and the US introduces 30% tariffs announced by President Donald Trump on most of the bloc’s exports, according to sources.

The EU would combine an already approved list of tariffs on 21 bln euro of US goods and a previously proposed list on an additional 72 bln euro of American products into one package, the agency reported, citing a European Commission spokesman. The US exports include industrial goods such as Boeing aircraft, US-made cars and bourbon whiskey, sources told Bloomberg.

Earlier, Trump announced a 30% tariff on all European exports from August 1, in addition to 10% tariffs already in place on EU steel, aluminum, and cars. In response, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the tariffs would undermine transatlantic supply chains. She also called for a deal to be reached by August 1. In turn, EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic confirmed that the EU would seek the abolition of US tariffs, concurrently having already compiled a list of US export goods worth 72 bln euro per year to be subject to retaliatory duties if the negotiations do not yield any results.