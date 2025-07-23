Bank of Russia sells yuan worth $123.7 mln with July 22 settlement

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia sold Chinese yuan on the domestic market for settlement on July 22, 2025, in the amount of 9.7 bln rubles ($123.7 mln), according to data published on the regulator’s website.

The volume of foreign currency sales on the domestic market for settlement on July 21, 2025, amounted to 9.8 bln rubles ($124.9 mln).

The Bank of Russia conducts foreign currency purchase and sale operations on the domestic market in the yuan-ruble instrument through the currency section of the Moscow Exchange.