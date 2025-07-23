Used electric car market rises 7% in H1 2025 — statistics

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. Sales of used electric cars increased by 7% year-on-year to 5,500 units as of the end of the first half of 2025, the Avtostat analytical agency reports.

"According to data from the Avtostat agency, Russians purchased 5,537 used electric cars over the first six months of 2025, which is 7% more than in January-June of the previous year," the agency said.

Nissan leads in sales with 2,000 units, followed by Zeekr (828) and Tesla (705). Volkswagen and Evolute also made the top five, with sales of 262 and 225 units respectively.

Nissan Leaf continues to be the bestseller in the model ranking of the used electric car market, with almost 2,000 vehicles sold in six months. Zeekr 001 comes second (581), followed by Tesla Model 3 (325), Tesla Model Y (169), and Evolute i-PRO (163).