Robotic vehicles to transport cargo via border between Kazakhstan, China

ASTANA, July 23. /TASS/. Kazakhstan and China have launched the Smart Customs pilot project with autonomous vehicles carrying cargo across the border, the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Finance said.

"Implementation of the Smart Customs high-tech pilot project has started at Bakhty (Kazakhstan) and Pokitu (China) as part of strengthening Kazakhstan-China economic cooperation. An important element of the initiative will be the launch of autonomous cargo traffic aimed at increasing efficiency and digitalization of customs logistics," the press service said.

"Smart Customs comprises several modern solutions that will make border crossing quicker and more convenient. Robotic vehicles capable of automatic border crossing will deliver goods instead of drivers. Furthermore, integrated electronic declaration recognized by both countries has been put into operation, and document processing and cargo support will be fully digital. Cargo will be able to move 24 hours per day, almost without human involvement, owing to automatic navigation and control systems," the press service said.

The project is expected to help upgrade border infrastructure, create new jobs, attract investment, boost trade with China, and reinforce Kazakhstan’s role as a major transit hub in Central Asia.