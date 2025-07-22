Demand for tours to North Korea among Russians rises 3-5-fold over 1.5 years

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. Demand among Russian tourists for trips to North Korea has surged 3-5-fold over the past year and a half, according to the press service of the Russian Union of the Travel Industry, citing data from the tour operator Vostok Intour.

"Demand for tours to North Korea at the Moscow office [of the tour operator] has increased fivefold, while across the Vostok Intour company as a whole, demand has tripled over the past 18 months," the statement said.

Irina Kebeleva, head of the tour operator’s Moscow office, emphasized the tourism potential of North Korea and, in particular, the Wonsan resort.

Currently, Russian tourists have one air travel option for reaching North Korea: Air Koryo operates flights between Vladivostok and Pyongyang three times a week. On July 27, Nordwind Airlines will launch the first direct flight from Moscow to Pyongyang. However, RST estimates that with a monthly frequency, this route is unlikely to have a significant impact on tourist flows.

As with the rail service to North Korea that launched on June 17, travel to the country by air is only possible through tour operators. A tourist must contact a Russian tour operator accredited in the Russian Union of the Travel Industry and submit visa documents at least one month prior to departure, after which the application will undergo the required approval process. "This is a closed country, so the matter of entry must be taken seriously," the Russian Union of the Travel Industry emphasized.