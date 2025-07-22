Russia not going to ban foreign messenger apps — official

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. Russia is not currently considering blocking foreign messenger apps in the country, provided they comply with Russian law, Deputy Presidential Administration Chief Maxim Oreshkin said at the Territory of Meanings forum.

"The legislation imposes certain requirements regarding registration and the prevention of fraud and other crimes involving telecommunications services and platforms," Oreshkin explained in response to a question about the possible blocking of foreign messengers. "If these services - whether Russian or foreign - comply with those requirements, nothing will happen to them. It’s clear that the authorities have no desire to ban everything indiscriminately, as that would lead to negative consequences," he noted.

Oreshkin pointed out that Russia has taken it upon itself to create a domestic messenger that citizens can enjoy. "You mentioned the Max messenger. Look at what it is capable of. Let’s help developers build it in a way that is convenient - or even more convenient - than other services," he said.

He noted that the new Max platform could offer closer integration with the banking system, something international messengers cannot provide due to security concerns and the risk of users' funds being stolen.

"Thanks to these additional features, a Russian service like this should naturally win out in a competitive marketplace," Oreshkin emphasized. "Entrepreneurs need to explore the available tools and start using them more quickly. Because the first to offer a more convenient service to their customers will always have a competitive edge," he concluded.