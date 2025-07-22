Dutch court unfreezes Gazprom’s stake in venture with Wintershall

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. The Hague District Court has lifted the freeze on shares held by Russian gas major Gazprom in Wintershall Noordzee, a joint venture with Wintershall Dea in the North Sea, and in Gazprom International Projects B.V., according to court papers.

In May 2024, the court put a freeze on Gazprom’s assets under a claim filed by two Ukrainian companies.

In March 2024, Gazprom International Limited initiated the bankruptcy procedure for the sale of assets in the North Sea. The initial asset price totaled 344 mln euro. In particular, plans were in place to sell 50% in Wintershall Noordzee B.V. (WINZ) and 100% in Gazprom International UK Limited. The transaction also includes the sale of 100% of shares in Gazprom UK Limited.