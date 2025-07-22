Russia cuts LNG exports by 7% in first half of 2025 — IEA

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. In the first half of the year, Russia reduced its liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports by 7%, or 1.6 bln cubic meters, according to the International Energy Agency’s (IEA) latest gas market report.

According to the report, supplies from Russia declined by 7%, or 1.6 bln cubic meters, mainly due to sanctions that, starting in late February, halted exports from two of the country’s smaller LNG plants. In early January, the US Department of the Treasury sanctioned two of Russia’s medium-scale LNG facilities in the Baltic region - Gazprom LNG Portovaya and Cryogas Vysotsk.

At the same time, Russian LNG deliveries to Europe dropped by 4%, or 0.5 bln cubic meters, year-on-year, allowing Russia to retain its position as the second-largest LNG supplier to the region. More than 85% of total European LNG imports from Russia in the first half of the year went to Belgium, France, and Spain.

The United States maintained its leading position in LNG exports to Europe, accounting for 60% of the region’s total LNG imports, the IEA noted. US LNG exports to the EU rose by 45% in the first half of the year.