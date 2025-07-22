Russian stock market declines at opening of main trading session

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. The Russian stock market opened Monday’s main trading session with a decline in key indices, according to data from the Moscow Exchange on Tuesday.

As of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX Index was down 0.48% to 2,808.25 points, while the RTS Index also fell by 0.48% to 1,129.44 points. At the same time, the yuan opened 2 kopecks higher against the ruble compared with the previous session’s close, reaching 10.877 rubles.

By 10:21 a.m., the MOEX Index had slowed its decline to 2,813.43 points (-0.3%), and the RTS Index stood at 1,131.52 points (-0.3%). The yuan showed a slight decline, trading at 10.85 rubles (-0.7 kopecks).

Since June 13, 2024, the Moscow Exchange has suspended trading in the US dollar and euro following sanctions imposed by the United States on the exchange and the National Clearing Center. To determine the official ruble exchange rates for the dollar and euro, the Bank of Russia now relies on bank reporting and over-the-counter trading data.