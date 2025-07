MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Gold futures with delivery in August 2025 climbed above $3,400 per Troy ounce on the Comex exchange, a division of the New York Mercantile Exchange, according to market data.

Gold prices surged by 1.3% to as high as $3,401.3 per Troy ounce, for the first time since June 23.

Platinum futures added 3.25% to $1,506.4 per Troy ounce at the same time. Silver futures edged up by 1.96% to $39.23 per Troy ounce.