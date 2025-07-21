OPEC+ monitoring committee to meet on July 28 — sources

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. The meeting of the OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) is scheduled for July 28, two sources in delegations told TASS.

The committee usually meets once in two months. The last meeting of JMMC was held on May 28, on the same day when the OPEC+ ministerial meeting was held.

The OPEC+ JMMC do not usually make any decisions on oil production. It may give its recommendations and convene an extraordinary meeting of all OPEC+ ministers if necessary. The committee also assesses data of OPEC+ agreement performance and analyzes the oil market status at its meetings.