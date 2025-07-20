Rosneft slams EU sanctions against Indian Nayara Energy as ungrounded

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. Russia’s oil major Rosneft slams the European Union’s sanctions against the India Nayara Energy oil refinery as ungrounded and warned that they jeopardize India’s energy security.

"Rosneft considers the European Union’s decision to impose restrictions against India’s Nayara Energy refinery ungrounded and illegal. These sanctions are an example of the extraterritorial use of politically motivated restrictions, which blatantly violate norms of international law and infringe upon economic interests of a sovereign state," Rosneft said.

"Such actions by the European Union demonstrate utter disregard of international law and the sovereignty of third countries," it stressed.

Rosneft also said that it considers these sanctions as part of the European Union’s destructive policy geared to destabilize global energy markets. "The restrictions against Nayara Energy preset another example of the use of the unfair competition practices. We hope that Nayara Energy will take measures to defend legitimate interests of its shareholders and clients, which will be supported by the Russian and Indian governments," the company said.

The 18th package of the EU’s anti-Russian sanctions cover 18 companies, including India’s Nayara Energy.

Nayara Energy operates a refinery in the city of Vadinar, a deep-water port and a network of more than 6,000 filling stations across India. The oil refinery’s output stands at 20 million tons a year. Rosneft holds a 49.13% stake in Nayara Energy.