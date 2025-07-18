Russian deputy says WhatsApp poses threat to national security

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. The presence of WhatsApp messenger in Russia's digital space is a threat to the country's national security and it's only a matter of time before the app gets blacklisted, a Russian deputy told TASS.

"The fate of WhatsApp in Russia is sealed. This messenger is owned by Meta, an organization recognized as extremist and outlawed in our country. The presence of such a service in Russia's digital space is, in fact, a legal breach in national security. That is why including WhatsApp in the list of programs from unfriendly jurisdictions subject to restrictions is just a matter of time," said Anton Nemkin, member of the Russian State Duma (the lower house of Russia's parliament) Committee on Information Policy, Information Technology, and Communications.

The Russian authorities "cannot turn a blind eye" to the fact that millions of Russians daily transmit their data, personal correspondence, documents and photos via a platform controlled by a hostile entity that systematically ignores Russian laws, Nemkin noted. WhatsApp has not done anything the Russian government has asked — it has not localized data, opened a representative office, or shown any transparency. "This is unacceptable at a time when digital sovereignty is a matter of national security," he emphasized.

Nemkin said Telegram could serve as an alternative, provided it complies more closely with Russian law. If it confirms its willingness to operate within the legal framework, it stands a good chance of maintaining its market position — a pragmatic approach grounded in risk analysis and national interest, not emotion.

"But the key player going forward will be Russia’s own messenger, Max. This platform was created with a view to integration with public services, digital certificates, e-signature and legally significant communication. And the messenger's basic functionality includes business accounts, which is especially important for entrepreneurs who will need to switch from WhatsApp," he added.

It is time to let go of the illusion that foreign apps will serve Russian interests, the Russian lawmaker pointed out. WhatsApp is not a simple messenger, but an instrument of influence and a potential point of data compromise. The withdrawal of such platforms is an opportunity to find secure, sovereign solutions that serve the interests of the country’s citizens and the state. "And Max is not a ‘fallback’ but part of a digital response to new challenges," Nemkin concluded.

By the decision of Moscow's Tverskoy District Court dated March 21, 2022, Meta Platforms Inc., which owns Facebook and Instagram, was recognized as extremist in Russia and its activities in the country have been prohibited.