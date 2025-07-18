Mass deployment of autonomous transport in Russia to begin in industrial sector — expert

YEKATERINBURG, July 18. /TASS/. Large-scale introduction of autonomous transport on Russian roads will start within industrial and logistics complexes, CEO of Unified Operator Marcel Nigmetzyanov told TASS.

"I believe that over the next 5-10 years, the number of autonomous vehicles, both passenger and freight, will increase, and their presence on the roads will grow. This process will begin in industrial, warehouse, and logistics complexes, then expand onto highways, and eventually we will witness full delivery from point 'A' to point 'B,' covering loading to unloading," he said.

Autonomous freight trucking was launched in Russia in June 2023, with the M-11 Neva highway serving as the first route. Earlier, Russian Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Albert Karimov reported that an experimental legal regime for autonomous truck movement on the M-12 Vostok highway is set to begin in the fall of 2025.