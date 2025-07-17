Russian government announces funding initiative for country's airports

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. The federal government will allocate an additional six billion rubles ($77 mln) to airports in Central and South Russia, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at a Cabinet meeting.

"To partially compensate the expenses of airports that halted servicing of civilian flights, we have already directed more than 27 bln rubles ($346 mln). The money went primarily to labor costs and workforce retention, and financing of airfield infrastructure development, including Krasnodar, Anapa, Belgorod and Simferopol," Mishustin said.

"We will further allocate over six billion rubles [to airports] today. Owing to such measures, these airports maintain operability and readiness to resume air service as soon as the situation with flight conditions changes," he noted.

Restrictions of flights have already been lifted in the resort city of Gelendzhik, which will start receiving first arrivals tomorrow, Mishustin added.