Azerbaijan’s trade turnover with Russia rises 16.2% in first half of 2025

BAKU, July 17. /TASS/. The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Russia in the first half of 2025 reached $2.52 bln, according to data published on the website of the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan.

In January-June 2024, the trade turnover between the two countries stood at $2.168 bln, which marks an increase of 16.2%.

According to the Customs Committee figures, Azerbaijani exports to Russia in the first half of 2025 amounted to $590.535 mln, representing a 6.1% increase, while imports of Russian goods totaled $1.929 bln, up by 19.7%.

The Customs Committee further reported that, based on results for the first half of the year, Russia ranked as Azerbaijan’s third-largest trading partner, following Italy and Turkey. Trade with Russia accounted for 10.33% of the country’s total foreign trade turnover during this period.

At the end of 2024, trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $4.799 bln, reflecting a 10.1% increase compared to the previous year.