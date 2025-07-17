Russia’s international reserves down $5.3 bln over week

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Russia’s international reserves edged down by $5.3 bln and totaled $685.3 bln as of July 11, 2025, the Central Bank said.

"International reserves amounted to $685.3 bln as of the close of business on July 11, 2025, having contracted by $5.3 bln or by 0.8% over the week, largely due to negative revaluation," the regulator informed.

Reserves totaled the record high figure of $690.6 bln as of July 4 of this year.

Russia’s international reserves are highly liquid foreign assets available with the Bank of Russia and the Russian Government. They comprise foreign currency, Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), a reserve position in the International Monetary Fund and monetary gold. The target level of the Central Bank for international reserves is $500 bln.

Western countries introduced sanctions against the Bank of Russia after the start of the special military operation in Ukraine. Further to the freeze of Russian gold and currency assets, the ban applied to all the transactions related to management of reserves and assets of the Central Bank and to transactions with any legal entity, organization or authority acting in the name or on behalf of the Bank of Russia.