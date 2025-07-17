Russia to increase share in global fertilizer market to 25% by 2030 — head of association

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Russia plans to increase its share in the global mineral fertilizer market from current 18-20% to 25%, head of the Russian Association of Fertilizer Producers Andrey Guryev said at the meeting with President Vladimir Putin.

"We are the world’s second mineral fertilizer producer after China but the top exporter. We hold the share of the global mineral fertilizer market of about 18-20%. The target by 2030 is to increase this share to 25%," Guryev said.

Production of fertilizers will grow this year to 65 mln metric tons from record high 63 mln metric tons a year earlier, the head of the association added.