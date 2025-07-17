Russian stock market declines at the start of the main trading session

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. The Russian stock market showed a downward trend at the beginning of the main trading session on the Moscow Exchange on Thursday. Meanwhile, the yuan continued to strengthen at the opening of trading.

As of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX Index had declined by 0.11% to 2,773.97 points, while the RTS Index also fell by 0.11% to 2,773.97 points. The yuan-to-ruble exchange rate at the opening of the Moscow Exchange rose by 2.4 kopecks compared to the previous session’s close, reaching 10.862 rubles.

By 10:05 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX Index had shifted to modest gains, standing at 2,778.78 points (+0.06%), while the RTS Index reached 1,122.88 points (+0.06%). However, as of 10:15 a.m., after a brief period of slight growth, the MOEX Index resumed its decline, reaching 2,756.02 points (-0.04%), and the RTS Index stood at 1,121.78 points (-0.04%). At the same time, the yuan’s appreciation accelerated, reaching 10.881 rubles (+4.25 kopecks).

The Moscow Exchange has suspended trading in US dollars and euros since June 13, 2024, following US sanctions imposed on the Exchange and the National Clearing Center. To determine the official exchange rates of the US dollar and euro against the ruble, the Bank of Russia now relies on banking reports and data from over-the-counter trading.