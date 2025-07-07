Russian drone ID system to go live by next spring — Transport Ministry

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. The Russian Transport Ministry is going to create an integrated identification system for unmanned aerial vehicles and a roadmap is planned to be presented to the Cabinet during the next fortnight, Acting Minister Andrey Nikitin said at the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We are also creating the [unmanned aerial vehicles identification] system in accordance with your assignment. The relevant roadmap has been developed. We will make the submission to the government during the next two weeks and we fundamentally understand that it would work in full scope by spring of the next year thus far," Nikitin said.

The system will operate on the ERA-GLONASS navigation system base, the official said. "It will make possible for us to fully control development of drone technologies and lift constraints in place at present, again, because there is no control over them," Nikitin added.