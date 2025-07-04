Russia to focus on national priorities in ESG agenda — senior executive

ST. PETERSBURG, July 4. /TASS/. Russia will be governed by national development priorities in the ESG agenda, First Deputy CEO of VEB.RF state development corporation Alexey Miroshnichenko said at the Financial Congress of the Bank of Russia.

"New approaches to sustainable financing will focus primarily on national development priorities - this is exactly the behavior demonstrated at present by many internationally recognized leaders of the ESG agenda. In other words, the focus in financial support of projects will be on what our country needs in the first instance," he said.

"The new project architecture of sustainable development is expected to be integrated in activities of development institutions, facilitating attraction of private investments to priority areas for the country," Miroshnichenko noted.

