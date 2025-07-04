Arkhangelsk to have port complex to handle coastal cargo

ARKHANGELSK, July 4. /TASS/. The Talagi Arctic Port and Industrial Complex to handle coastal cargo, including under the Northern Supplies Program to ship cargo to hard-to-reach areas, will be created in Arkhangelsk, the region's Governor Alexander Tsybulsky wrote on Telegram.

"An important direction is to create the Talagi Arctic Port and Industrial Complex to handle coastal cargo including under the Northern Supplies Program, and to build up foreign trade through the Northern Sea Route," the governor wrote. "The investment is about 18 billion rubles ($229 million). The project covers infrastructures for storage, transshipment and accumulation of goods. The planned capacity is up to 10 million tons per year."

The project is aimed at developing the Arkhangelsk transport hub infrastructures, the Northern Sea Route, and at building up cargo turnover with the Caribbean countries, Africa, Asia and the Middle East.