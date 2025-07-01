Russia’s manufacturing PMI index down to 47.5 points in June

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. Russia’s Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) fell to 47.5 points in June 2025 from 50.2 points in the previous month, the S&P Global analytical agency said in a report.

"Contributing to the renewed drop in the headline index was a return to contraction in new orders during June," the report said.

The downturn in new sales was solid overall and the quickest since March, S&P Global said. The fall in new work was attributed by firms to reduced purchasing power at customers and weak client demand, the agency explained.

Moreover, new export orders also decreased at the end of the second quarter. The pace of contraction accelerated notably and was the sharpest since November 2022. Unfavorable exchange rates reportedly weighed on competitiveness in key export markets, according to panelists.

The PMI value above 50 points is indicative of the business activity growth and the value below the said level flags its slowdown.