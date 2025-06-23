Kyrgyzstan connected to China’s CIPS — first deputy PM

ST. PETERSBURG, June 23. /TASS/. Kyrgyzstan has become connected to the Chinese cross-border interbank payment system CIPS, First Deputy Prime Minister of the republic Daniyar Amangeldiev told TASS in an interview on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"Considering the new trends, we are now building financial instruments, a financial stage in respect of cross-border payments. We have just recently become connected to the CIPS system. This is the Chinese system that will enable us to make payments in a more expedited way," he said.