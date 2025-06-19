Rosatom chief says part of Bushehr NPP employees who were on business trip evacuated

ST. PETERSBURG, June 19. /TASS/. Rosatom has relocated part of its employees from the nuclear power plant in Iran’s Bushehr who were on business trips there, Chief Executive Officer of the corporation Alexey Likhachev told reporters on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"Part of people who were on business trips at the Bushehr NPP have been evacuated. Thanks to Azerbaijan and Armenia [for help in evacuation] – by different roads but with such a positive result," he said.

The state corporation is prepared for any scenario, and it does not rule out full evacuation from the power plant, the chief executive noted.

"Russian and Iranian specialists are displaying bravery at the Bushehr NPP facility. Normal work is underway at the block number one, the work to construct blocks is underway. However, we are literally several steps from an emergency," he said.