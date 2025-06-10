Russia-US Business Dialogue to be held as part of SPIEF 2025

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Russia-US Business Dialogue will be held as part of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), the Roscongress Foundation, the organizer of the event, said in a statement.

"Even in conditions of limited political dialogue, business finds ways to interact. It is precisely this pragmatic approach, reliance on economic interests and professional contacts that make it possible to maintain working relationships and seek areas for growth. SPIEF provides a rare opportunity for such meaningful communication on an international platform," Anton Kobyakov, Adviser to Russian President, Executive Secretary of the SPIEF Organizing Committee, was quoted as saying.

The Russia-US session will provide a platform for constructive dialogue aimed at overcoming barriers and developing partnerships in areas such as investment, industry, energy, technology, transport, and infrastructure, Roscongress said.

"Participants will consider how to create conditions for the restoration and expansion of business cooperation, what new opportunities are opening up for entrepreneurs and investors in the context of global change, and how joint projects can become a catalyst for sustainable economic growth. Particular attention will be paid to mechanisms for implementing promising initiatives and exchanging best practices to create a predictable business environment," the statement reads.

"We support the initiatives of the US business. The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum remains one of the few venues where business representatives from different countries can openly and pragmatically discuss real challenges. It is an important opportunity to listen to each other, build new vectors of cooperation and seek solutions that benefit all participants in the global economy," President and CEO of the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) in Russia Robert Agee said.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum will take place on June 18-21. This year the event will be held under the theme "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World". TASS is the information partner of the Forum.