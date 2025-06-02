Kia to recall over 55,000 cars in Russia

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. Kia Russia and CIS, an official representative of South Korea’s Kia in the Russian market, announced the recall of 55,350 vehicles in view of the possibility of short circuiting in the engine compartment, said the Russian Federal Agency on Technical Regulation and Metrology, Rosstandart.

The recall will cover Kia Sorento (XM), Soul (AM), and Cerato (TD) models sold from 2010 to 2016.

"The reason to recall motor vehicles: a potential short circuiting on a printed circuit board of the hydraulic electronic control unit (HECU) located in the engine compartment," the regulator said. Two fuses will be replaced and correct stickers will be attached to the fuses unit cap, it added.

The work will be free of charge for vehicle owners, the regulator added.