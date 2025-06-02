Passenger transportation on Russian Railways’ network up 2.4% in May to 111.9 mln people

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. Passenger transportation on the network owned by Russian Railways edged up by 2.4% in May 2025 year-on-year to 111.9 mln people, according to a statement released by the state-owned railroad monopoly on its Telegram channel.

The number of suburban passengers rose by 2.3% to 101.2 mln people, while the number of long-distance passengers grew by 3.6% to 10.7 mln people.

In January-May 2025, the number of passengers carried amounted to 507.5 mln people (+2.2% year-on-year), including 460.8 mln suburban passengers (+2.3%), and 46.7 mln long-distance passengers (+0.8%).