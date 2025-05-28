Russian Post resumes ground shipping of postal matter to China

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Russian Post decided to resume ground shipping of postal items to China, the post operator said on its website.

"Russian Post resumes ground shipping to China," the company said. The press service of the post confirmed it to TASS.

The post "improved ground shipments to China" and changes in the delivery format for a certain period of time was due to "revision of sites to accept ground exports from Russia," the company added.

Early in 2024, Russian Post suspended for a month and a half ground shipments to more than 20 European countries, explaining that by bureaucratic difficulties in formalizing ground shipments.