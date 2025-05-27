Russia-Land of Opportunity platform will continue to receive support from the state — ASI

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. The Agency for Strategic Initiatives (ASI) will continue to work to help participants in the Russia - Land of Opportunity platform in the implementation of their projects, head of the ASI Svetlana Chupsheva said at a meeting of the supervisory board of the ANO Russia - Land of Opportunity with the participation of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Since the creation of the Agency for Strategic Initiatives and the Russia - Land of Opportunity [platform] we have been working together. We – two organizations – were established on your instructions with the task of creating opportunities for each citizen of our country to implement, to support and implement those development projects that are proposed by citizens of our country," Chupsheva said addressing to the head of the state.

"Therefore, we always watch the participants of the Russia – Land of Opportunity platform, those who have manifested themselves in various competitions, and those who are further ready to offer both projects and initiatives related to completely different areas. <…> The Agency for Strategic Initiatives is already picking up such projects and also helps in their implementation. Therefore, we see here an absolute synergy of joint cooperation," she said.

Chupsheva noted that there is also a great interest among Russian citizens in participating in such projects. According to her, residents of Russia are offering their ideas for the development of the country. "In the quality of life rating, we also see an increase in opportunities that are recorded by social surveys - both in terms of participation in such development projects and in terms of opportunities for professional growth," the head of ASI said.

The main objective of the Russia - Land of Opportunity platform is to create social lifts, ensuring personal and professional self-fulfillment for Russians of all ages. The project was launched on Putin's initiative in 2018. Since the platform's inception, participants from all regions of Russia, as well as from another 150 countries, have joined it. More than 1,500 companies, universities, government and public organizations have become partners.