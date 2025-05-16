EU increases purchases of Russian pipeline gas, LNG by 28% in Q1

MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. The European Union purchased 1.8 bln euro worth of Russian pipeline gas in the Q1 of 2025 and 2.7 bln euro worth of liquefied natural gas (LNG), according to Eurostat data and TASS calculations.

The EU’s total purchases of Russian gas since the beginning of the year rose by 28%, reaching 4.5 bln euro.

In March, EU member states paid 830 mln euro for Russian LNG, representing a decline of 0.3% compared to February, but 1.5-fold growth against March 2024. The leading importers were France (465 mln euro - the highest level since late 2022), Spain (41 mln euro), and the Netherlands (131 mln euro). Belgium, meanwhile, reduced its LNG purchases from Russia to 92 mln euro, the lowest level since November of last year.

In March, the EU also imported Russian pipeline gas worth 340 mln euro, marking the lowest monthly figure since October 1999.

Altogether, the European Union acquired around 4.5 bln euro worth of Russian gas since the start of the year, representing a 28% increase compared to the same period in 2024.