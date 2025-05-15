Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum gathers guests from hundreds of countries

KAZAN, May 15. /TASS/. The 16th International Economic Forum Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum taking place in Kazan these days has gathered several thousand participants representing more than 100 countries.

The Kazan Expo International Exhibition Center is hosting an exhibition showcasing the achievements of various countries in different fields. According to a TASS correspondent, approximately half of the exhibits are various types of food. Turkey and Azerbaijan have brought sweets and dried fruits; Turkmenistan has showcases of dairy products and meat delicacies; and Senegal is offering its oil.

Nevertheless, the national dishes of Tatarstan, the host of the event, should be considered the "taste of the forum." Uchpochmak and qistibi are available in several cafes and the press center, while chak-chak is offered at many stands. Local ice cream — traditional ice cream in a waffle cup — is also in high demand among forum participants, who regularly empty the refrigerators of it despite the cool and rainy weather.

With the help of a neural network, one of Kazan's creative workshops has developed a perfume specially for the forum that "suits all the guests of the meeting." It is light and airy yet has character. Representatives of the workshop told a TASS correspondent that the fragrance contains grapefruit, tangerine, lemongrass, vetiver, patchouli, and other ingredients that are revealed gradually and persistently. The KazanForum perfume is also available as a cream or car perfume.

As for colors and shades, there are many in Kazan these days: the national flags of the countries whose representatives came to the forum and the national clothing that many participants chose over business suits.

However, the weather is “muting” this abundance of colors. For two days, the sky over Kazan has been densely covered with clouds, and it has been raining, with downpours in some places. The weather forecast predicts a clear sky only by the end of the forum.

Russia and world

"The forum is very important because it brings together leaders, experts, and representatives of public organizations from different countries. In recent years, it has turned into a landmark international event,” Vladimir Kuznetsov, director of the UN Information Center in Russia, told TASS. In his opinion, the hosts, especially Tatarstan head Rustam Minnikhanov, play a significant role in the event's success. Minnikhanov “pays a lot of attention to organizational aspects and making people feel comfortable in hospitable Tatarstan,” the expert added.

Forum participants unanimously confirmed that the Kazan forum is an important international meeting that has become a good tradition, attracting more attention every year. Akila Omri, a professor from Tunisia, told TASS that, for example, 20 years ago “Russia was more isolated from other countries, but in recent years it has not only been actively developing itself, but also strengthening ties with many countries,” so its international isolation is out of the question.

"The Turkish national pavilion at this forum occupies 162 square meters and features products from several leading companies. Others wanted to participate, but there was simply not enough time to prepare. We hope they will all come next year,” Hakan Coskun, who represents Turkish manufacturers at the exhibition, told TASS. According to him, “this shows that all companies are willing to cooperate with Russia, Turkey's main neighbor and largest partner.” “This proves Russia is not an isolated country,” the businessman pointed out.

Many Russian regions are also determined to develop cooperation with other countries. For example, Donetsk People’s Republic’s Acting Industry and Trade Minister Natalia Kozina told TASS that the region has “great industrial potential in heavy industry, chemical industry, machine building, light industry, furniture industry, food industry, as well as agriculture.” “I am sure that this platform is very important for us because we can not only find partners here, but also investors in the DPR,” she said.

Umi Sen, who heads the Russian Cultural Center Kalinka in Senegal, told TASS that this is her third time attending the forum in Kazan “because there are many people here who are interested in Russia and Africa.” “When they say that Russia is isolated from the world, that is definitely not true. We are happy to work with Russia, and we are looking forward to working with Russian businesses. There are many opportunities in Africa,” she emphasized. Umi Sen also wants to “promote her country in Russia to get to know each other better.” “But I know for sure that we have much more things that unite us than things that would divide us,” the center’s secretary general pointed out.

Last but not least, Faizal Almaazmi, a representative of a company from the United Arab Emirates, said in a conversation with TASS: “Working with Russia is awesome.” “Thank you, Kazan! Thank you, Russia!” he stressed.

The 16th International Economic Forum Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum is being held from May 13 to 18 in Kazan, with TASS serving as the general information partner.