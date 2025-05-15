Brent crude oil price on ICE drops more than 3%

MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. The price of Brent crude oil futures with July delivery is declining by more than 3% on the London-based ICE exchange.

As of 9:57 a.m. Moscow time, the price of Brent crude was down by 3.02%, trading at $63.86 per barrel. By 10:10 a.m. Moscow time, the decline had accelerated, with the Brent futures contract trading at $63.82 per barrel, down 3.08%, while WTI crude oil futures with July delivery had fallen by 1.41% to $60.90 per barrel.

At the same time, gold futures for June 2025 delivery on the COMEX exchange (a division of the New York Mercantile Exchange) fell by 0.12%, trading at $3,149.30 per troy ounce.