Non-oil and gas revenues of Russian budget up 13.5% in January-April 2025

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. Non-oil and gas revenues of the Russian federal budget grew 13.5% annually in January-April 2025 to 8.55 trillion rubles ($105.5 bln), the Finance Ministry said on its website.

"Non-oil and gas revenues of the federal budget amounted to 8.546 trillion rubles (+13.5% in annual terms), slightly above the target level, which generates a stable base for further advance growth of revenues. A certain slowdown of value-added tax receipt (+1.3%) is due to the accelerated tax compensation during the first month of the quarter and will not influence quarterly dynamics of receipts," the ministry informed.

The path of receiving non-oil and gas revenues in January-April of this year along with the higher tax base period of the last year create preconditions for a significant increase over the pace projected when preparing the budget law, the ministry said.