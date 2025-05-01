Russian gas exports to Europe via TurkStream rise 13% in January-April

MOSCOW, May 1. /TASS/. Russia increased its gas exports to Europe via the TurkStream pipeline by 13% from January through April compared to the same period last year, reaching 5.76 bln cubic meters, according to TASS estimates based on data from the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Gas.

However, in April, deliveries slowed due to warmer weather and record volumes of LNG imports by the European Union.

In April, Russian gas exports to Europe through this route declined by 11% compared to March, but rose by 2% year-on-year to 1.25 bln cubic meters. This marked the lowest monthly volume since June of last year.

The average capacity utilization of TurkStream in the European direction in April (41.7 mln cubic meters per day) was 1.9% higher than in April 2024 and 8% lower compared to March.

The TurkStream pipeline, which runs from Russia to Turkey across the Black Sea and has a capacity of 31.5 bln cubic meters of gas per year, is intended to supply gas to Turkey as well as to countries in Southern and Southeastern Europe. As of now, it remains the last active route for Russian gas deliveries to Europe following the termination of transit through Ukraine. The pipeline originates from the Russkaya compressor station, located near Anapa.

It was reported earlier using data from ENTSOG that gas deliveries to Europe via TurkStream increased by 23% in 2024, reaching 16.7 bln cubic meters. Of that volume, a record 8.6 bln cubic meters were delivered to Hungary.

In total, Russian pipeline gas exports to Europe rose by 14% in 2024 compared to the previous year, amounting to 32.1 bln cubic meters.

Additionally, Russia increased pipeline gas supplies to Turkey by 2.6% in 2024, totaling slightly more than 21 bln cubic meters. Russia delivers gas to Turkey via two pipelines running across the Black Sea: Blue Stream and TurkStream.