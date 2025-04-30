US, Ukraine sign minerals deal

WASHINGTON, May 1. /TASS/. Washington and Kiev signed an agreement giving the United States access to Ukrainian mineral resources, Bloomberg wrote citing sources.

According to the report, the United States will receive privileged access to new investment projects in this sector, including the production of aluminum, graphite, oil and natural gas.

Ukraine deputy premier Yulia Sviridenko confirms signing of minerals deal with US.

The signing of the minerals deal between the United States and Ukraine is set to demonstrate Washington’s commitment to peace resolution of the Ukrainian crisis, US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent said in a statement.

"This agreement signals clearly to Russia that the Trump Administration is committed to a peace process centered on a free, sovereign, and prosperous Ukraine over the long term," he said.