Russian stocks down as Thursday trading opens

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market went down as Thursday trading opened on Moscow Exchange as the MOEX Index fell by 1.26% to 2,582.47 points, while the RTS Index lost 1.26% to 838.24 points, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT). The yuan exchange rate against the ruble lost 2 kopecks as trading opened compared with previous closing to 13.58 rubles.

By 10:18 a.m. Moscow time (07:18 a.m. GMT) the MOEX had extended loses to 1.28% trading at 2,581.82 points, while the RTS was down by 1.28% at 838.03 points. Meanwhile, the yuan had narrowed losses to 0.45 kopeck trading at 13.596 rubles.

On June 13, the Moscow Exchange suspended trading in the dollar and euro after the US Treasury imposed sanctions against it and the National Clearing Center, part of the Moscow Exchange group. The regulator uses bank reports and information from over-the-counter trading to determine the dollar and euro exchange rates to the ruble.