Liquefied gas imports from Russia to Georgia rise by over 75% in September

TBILISI, October 18. /TASS/. The volume of liquefied gas supplied from Russia to Georgia in September in 2024 increased by 77.3% year-on-year, the Union of Importers of Petroleum Products of Georgia reported.

In September, imports of liquefied gas amounted to 8,760 tons, which is 3,820 tons or 77.3% more than in the same period last year, the report said. Of all imported liquefied gas, 97.6% or 8,550 tons were supplied by Russia.

Also, according to the organization, imports of petroleum bitumen in September increased by 6.2% compared to the same period in 2023, reaching 13,500 tons. Most of the bitumen was supplied from Iraq - 86.7%.