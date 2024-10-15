Russian Finance Ministry to hold federal loan bonds auctions on October 16

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. The Russian Ministry of Finance will hold auctions to offer two issues of federal loan (OFZ) bonds on October 16.

Fixed-income OFZ bonds of Issue 26242 mature on August 29, 2029 and Issue 26248 mature on May 16, 2040 will be offered to investors, the ministry said. Bonds will be offered in the amount of balances available for offering in these issues.

Bids for the auctions can be submitted via the Moscow Exchange or the St. Petersburg Currency Exchange.

Settlements under transactions made at the auctions will be performed on the next business day.